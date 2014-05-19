Pentagon to Sell a Range of Models at Less Than Cost Price

South Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Pentagon Group, one of the UK’s largest independent new and used car dealership groups, has launched a new Exclusive Discount Event that will see around two hundred vehicles across a range of brands slashed in price by thousands of pounds. The sales event will start on Thursday 8th May and end ten days later; with manufacturer-authorised discounts running alongside current offers on new and approved used cars that will push many below cost price.



Over two hundred new and nearly-new cars, including 14 plate and approved used models, will be put aside especially for the event. All Pentagon showrooms are being transformed for the event to welcome registered guests to the event; with invites offered on a first come, first served basis. Customers can also take advantage of discounts on every single used car for sale; as well as up to five years 0% APR finance across many models.



James Reeve, a director at Pentagon Group, believes the sales event represents a “superb opportunity” for local motorists to get behind the wheel of a new or nearly-new vehicle affordably, saying: “Our existing discounts, combined with the additional manufacturer discount and the low rate finance offers means an amazing saving is possible on a huge range of vehicles that we won’t be able to match once the event finishes”.



The event will begin at 10am on Thursday 8th May and run until 5pm on Sunday 18th May when prices will return to normal. Find out more here: www.pentagon-group.co.uk/event.



About Pentagon Group

Pentagon Group, established in 1991, is one of the five largest independently owned groups of used and new car dealerships in the UK. Derby-based Pentagon is a family-run dealership boasting thirteen showrooms across the Midlands and the North. Pentagon also provides comprehensive, professional and authorised after sales support. Pentagon’s authorised servicing centres can provide servicing, MOT testing, accident repair, vehicle rental and warranty requirements across an array of makes and models.



James.Reeve@pentagon-group.co.uk

Pentagon Sheffield - Savile Street

100 Savile Street

Sheffield

South Yorkshire

S4 7UD

0845 128 7345