PentTech Consulting Extends Its Services from Web Design and SEO to Social Media

West Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- PenTech Consulting, the expert in SEO services, takes great pleasure in announcing its latest offering of full-fledged social media services. This is an extension of their already existing services like Pay Per Click Campaigns, Search Engine Optimization, digital copywriting, mobile website and app development, content management systems and ecommerce websites. The service is already in function and clients not only get a Facebook and Twitter account made, but also have it managed by professionals.



PenTech Consulting understands how a powerful social media plan can reap highly profitable Return of Investments, irrespective of the niche. With their expertise and experience in digital marketing, they promise to provide clients the maximum exposure, in addition to keeping the business' online presence shoulder to shoulder with the latest trends and updates.



According to Todd Ramos, co-founder of PenTech Consulting, "The days when websites and online businesses depended on traditional means to gain more traffic are long past us. The world lives on Facebook and Twitter. This is the age of instant communication, and social media is where everyone's at now. So, there really is no better way to reach out to the masses in minimum time, with maximum results. We hope that our extension of services will prove to be really beneficial to small business owners who are, more often than not, lost at the digital sea."



Clients can either get accounts made on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn (or any one platform) from scratch or seek maintenance of existing accounts. One can choose from a variety of social media packages, however the package starts from a minimum three months of subscription. The most basic account creation package costs $299 and covers- market research, strategy development, fan-page design, content research and integration, comment management, messaging campaigns, fan-page customization and programming, custom-tabbed landing page, network building of about 20+ users and reporting, only for Facebook. In addition, they also offer standalone services, again starting from $299.



The company understands how much small business owners and those clients, who are new to digital marketing, appreciate budget-friendly solutions delivered within the promised timeframe. Moreover, in the past PenTech has gained quite the reputation for delivering services tailored especially to client's specifications and with step by step consultation over every move made.



With over two years of experience and a team of highly skilled professionals, PenTech Consulting has been consistent in satisfying customers across varied niches. Everything they do is based on just one principle- to provide the quality digital services and achieve measurable results within the assured timeframe, at economical rates.