Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

An investigation was announced over securities laws violations by Penumbra, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Penumbra, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Alameda, CA based Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally.



On November 10, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management issued a research report on the Company entitled "Penumbra and its 'Killer Catheter': A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients' lives[.]"



On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up research report entitled "Is Penumbra's core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra's Dr. Antik Bose[.]" The follow-up report alleged that some of Penumbra's scientific research pieces appear to have been incorrectly attributed or even authored by a fake individual.



