Peony Market: Competitive Landscape, Market Drivers and Trends, Risks and Entry Barriers for Forecast Period 2019-2025

The global Industrial Battery Charger market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to increasing investments in the energy transmission and distribution. Demand for Industrial Battery Chargers is increasing in sectors such as IT and data center, telecom, utility, manufacturing, transportation, and energy and power as industrial batteries form an essential equipment of power source in these industries. Manufacturers are developing advanced Industrial Battery Chargers with smart technologies and high temperature resistance in order to meet the requirements of the end users.



The Industrial Battery Charger market has been undergoing a number of product launches since past few years. One such instance is Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR) type battery chargers by a key company called, AMETEK. Inc. This charger enables the battery to regulate its own charge cycle rate according to its state of discharge. These chargers offer a constant current-constant voltage-constant current (I-E-I) charge that removes the possibility of overcharging. Moreover, it allows the battery to finish at the proper current irrespective of its temperature or age.



Novel product introduction to emerge as a key strategy among players



Some of the key players operating in the global Industrial Battery Charger market are Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, Hitachi, Ltd., AEG Power Solutions B.V., ENERSYS, AMETEK. Inc., Yuasa Corporation, Lester Electrical, Delta-Q Corporation – Acquired by Zapi Group, and ABB Ltd. Companies are coming with novel products in order to meet the requirements of the end users. Moreover, they are involved in mergers and acquisitions and diversifications in order to strengthen their position in the Industrial Battery Charger market.



Market Segmentation



By Technology



? High Frequency Chargers/Switch Mode Based



? SCR (Silicon Controlled Rectifier)/ Thyristor Based



? Ferroresonant



? Hybrid (SCR + Ferroresonant)



By Voltage



? Upto 24V



? 48V



? 60V



? 110V



? Above 110V



By Charging Current



? 15A-50A



? 51A-150A



? 151A-250A



? 251A-500A



? Above 500A



According to the market experts, Ferroresonant technology is projected to gain traction among the manufacturers of Industrial Battery Chargers. The reason being its ability to eliminate electronic control, thus resulting in high dependability and durability. High Frequency Chargers may witness a surge in the demand owing to its reduced size and weight as per the analysts. The report offers detailed analysis of the voltage and charging current segments.



By Region



As per the analysts, North America is anticipated to emerge as the leading region in the Industrial Battery Charger market. The reason being growing need for industrial batteries in the oil and gas sector. Asia Pacific is projected to witness profitable growth in the years to come on account of increasing government expenditure on IT and telecommunications. In addition, increasing forklifts, PS, and grid level energy storage system applications may result in high demand for industrial batteries, thereby offering growth opportunities for the Industrial Battery Charger market.



