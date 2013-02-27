People Can Now Enter Barb's Harley-Davidson March Badness Event

Mt. Ephraim, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- For those who think their bike is the best looking one in town, they can now enter Barb’s Harley-Davidson March Badness Indoor Bike Show. The custom indoor bike show will be on March 16th, 2013 starting at 11am for anyone who is looking to showcase their customized pride and joy for a chance to win trophies, prizes, and more. The Harley Davidson of Pennsylvania dealer welcomes all types of bikes whether they are sport bikes or choppers, however, no stock motorcycles are allowed.



This event at Barb’s Harley-Davidson is definitely worth checking out for all bike lovers and even those looking to showcase their talent and designs at this customized indoor bike show. If a person is checking out motorcycles for sale in the Philadelphia area, one can be sure to find the most beautifully designed and hand crafted bikes at this event. This event is open to anyone no matter what make or model, but space is limited so act fast if someone wants to enter his or her customized motorcycle for a chance to win. Prizes, trophies and even a gift card for People’s Choice Award will be given out to the “baddest” bike in town.



There are many ways to enter Barb’s Harley-Davidson bike show. By simply giving them a call at 856-456-4141 or email smanuel@barsbhd.com before it is too late. Harley Davidson fans in Delaware can even come up for Barb’s March Badness event for a chance to win or to enjoy the Tri-State area’s hottest custom bikes. The event lasts all afternoon so be sure to come out and vote for a favorite bike one would like to see win. The large showroom at Barb’s Harley Davidson will be filled with mesmerizing motorcycles where bike lovers can experience a fun filled day at one of the most successful dealerships around.



About Barb’s Harley-Davidson

Barb’s Harley-Davidson started out in 1986 with only 7 employees. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Barb has grown it in to a company with over 50 employees. Barb’s has a complete service department with over 10 full-time factory trained technicians. Barb’s has won six Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, a Harley-Davidson Credit Eastern Dealer of The Year Award, a Top V-Rod Sales Award and several community awards.



For more details about Barb’s Harley-Davidson visit: http://www.barbshd.com