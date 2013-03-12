People Can Now Plan an Intimate Rehearsal Dinner at Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen in White Plains

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The intimate Italian restaurant in White Plains is ready for engaged couples and bridal parties to celebrate one of the most important days of their life at the upscale Mulberry Street’s Italian Kitchen. So, for those who have been on the hunt for the perfect rehearsal dinner space before the wedding, the search is over. Mulberry Street in White Plains is now offering a secluded and private dining room that is equipped with everything needed for a special event.



The event managers and planners know that the rehearsal dinner is often a quiet and intimate affair for the bridal party, out of town guests and closest friends, making Mulberry Street’s private dining space perfect to comfortably seat up to 100 people or 150 people standing. The casual, laidback atmosphere will allow the friends and families of the special couple to relax in the upscale White Plains bar, which also can be used for any special occasion or event.



Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen offers a variety of flexible party packages for any occasion that include the most delicious cuisines and Italian dishes that everyone will enjoy. Not only that, they offer several open bar packages for the bridal party to choose from that will work with the host’s budget.



The private event space provides an elegant, classy environment with deep red walls, rich wood floors and mirrors that are hung along the walls for a sophisticated element. If it is necessary, Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen can provide room dividers to the space if needed. So, look no further for the perfect rehearsal dinner space that should be just as special as the wedding day. If the couple is looking for some help, feel free to contact one of the professional event managers from Mulberry Street at 914-761-1111 to ensure that the wedding rehearsal dinner is a night to remember.



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street is located at 189 East Post Road in White Plains. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30am to 11pm. Mulberry Street offers affordable individual and family-style dishes, an upscale bar, live entertainment and private event space. For more information please on one of the most popular White Plains bars, call (914) 761-1111 or visit http://www.mulberrystreetwp.com/. Check out Mulberry Street’s Facebook and Twitter pages at facebook.com/mulberrystreetwp and twitter.com/mulberrystreet1.