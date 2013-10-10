People Central Helping Businesses Build a Strong Productive Employee Force

Napier, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Psychometrics is the field of study concerned with the theory and technique of psychological measurement, which includes the measurement of knowledge, abilities, attitudes, personality traits, and educational measurement. Any company that wants to increase its production has to depend upon the ability of its employees because any company is only as strong as its employees. So it becomes crucial that it chooses the best in order to produce the best. Companies are therefore using psychometric testing and assessment to reduce the risks and costs due to incorrect hiring and to ensure that the best candidates don’t slip through the recruitment process as well as identify the talent in existing staff and teams.



There are many HR companies who will get employees with the best resumes and experiences but business owners have to decide if the employee fits the bill for the post in the company. This is where People Central can help. People Central delivers Psychometric Testing and assessment to companies around the world. Based in New Zealand, all their services are tailored to the customers’ individual needs, and delivered using only tried, tested, reliable and valid methods and tools.



People Central Psychometric testing features:-



- Ability testing

- Personality questionnaires

- Sales effectiveness tests

- Team development



Their tests are among the strongest predictors of success in any job, and with access to the most tried and tested tests from the world’s most trusted psychometric test publishers they never fail. They help in eliminating unsuitable applicants, testing the skills of current employees, reducing the risk of selecting poor performers, managing the risks associated with making poor selection decisions and ensuring a healthy continuation of the business goals and mission.



The benefits of engaging People Central are:



- Adding Value to existing work force

- Professionalism to give the best to their clients

- Quality products and tests to help choose the best candidate

- Transparency to help understand the method of evaluation

- Increased productivity

- Clear understanding of the strengths and development areas within teams

- Maximizing diversity of talent and focus within teams to reach insightful decisions



About Us:

People Central’s mission is to be the most respected testing, assessment and development Company in New Zealand. They will accomplish this by exceeding the expectations of their customers every time and by making a positive difference to the professional development of every person who comes into contact with them.



Media Contact:-

Name: Colin James

Email: colin.james@email.com

Location: Napier, New Zealand

Website: http://www.peoplecentral.co.nz/