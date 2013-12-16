People Central - The Finest Psychometric Testing and Assessments Company

Napier, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- People Central is a dedicated firm that is involved in helping organizations and businesses all over New Zealand with regards to psychometric tests and assessments. At People Central, they believe that the needs of every organization are different from the other in relation to employing new staff. For this very reason, they have customized and personalized tests developed for specific organizations that trust them to identify potential candidates who would fit the bill just right. The tests are available for every level of the organization, from ground level to the top-most level.



People Central provides four main products for testing and assessment that includes:-



Psychometric Testing- Being the core business at People Central, the tests are highly reliable online or supervised tool for the staff selection process to develop existing staff and to reduce the risk and costs of making poor selection decisions.

- Ability Testing- If one is looking for a candidate with matching abilities to that of the specific needs of the job description, ability test is a must. It has the highest success rate in any job.

- Personality Questionnaires- Selecting only on the basis of ability can go wrong many a times, which is why it is extremely essential to employ personality questionnaires to avoid personality conflicts. One can avoid picking candidates with the personality not suited for the job.

- Sales Effectiveness Tests- Sales and customer relation managers are extremely important to any organization, and with the help of this test one can achieve the best individuals for the job.

- Team Development- This helps to evaluate each team member and their contribution to the team effort.



Apart from the psychometric testing, IT, software and skills tests helps to test and assess the skills of the candidates and their expertise that the job requires. By appointing assessment and development centers in organizations helps to achieve increased productivity. They even provide outplacement services and have an eighty percent success rate.



About People Central

Since 1999, People Central has been supporting businesses and organizations with dependable and consistent tests and assessments designed and developed by world-class professionals. Their main aim is to satisfy the expectations of their clients, and grow and flourish as a testing, assessment and development company.



Media Contact:

Name: Colin James

Email: colin.james@email.com

Location: Napier, New Zealand

Website: http://www.peoplecentral.co.nz/