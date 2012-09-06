People Counting Solution Installed to Support Topshop's Move Into Australia

Solihull, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Successful fashion retailer, Topshop, has chosen market leading retail traffic analysis firm, Experian FootFall to provide shopper insight for its first ever Australian store in Melbourne’s iconic Chapel Street.



Experian FootFall will work with Australia’s pioneering Topshop franchise to gather footfall data revealing the behaviour and appetite of shoppers capitalizing on the well known retailer’s first bricks and mortar presence in Australia, following the success of online brand sales.



The deal follows the long awaited opening of the new store in December 2011, allowing Topshop to provide its customers with direct access to what it calls “the London Look”. People counters and retail analysis company Experian FootFall will provide people counting data and insights to help the retailer explore relationships between sales and traffic, match staff schedules to visitor patterns and ensure the optimum approach for service.



Gavin Tam, General Manager for Topshop and Topman commented: “Experian FootFall has really grasped what we are looking for from our visitor analytics data and has presented a solution that fits our vision for customer-led service in what is a very promising and exciting new territory for us.”



David Chinn, Regional Director, Asia Pacific for Experian FootFall, explained “We are delighted to be partnering with Topshop as they expand into the Australian market. We look forward to assisting them in maximising sales within their current and future bricks and mortar locations.”