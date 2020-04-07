Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The entertainment & hospitality sector is touted to offer incredible growth opportunities to the overall people counting system market. Shopping centers for example, have been widely using this technology, owing to the rising number of customers visiting shopping malls and other retail stores, especially during festive seasons or sales. Using people counter systems, shopping mall operators gain insightful statistics and patterns that can be used to improve management and decision making.



Establishments such as events, clubs, bars, hotels, etc., have also been deploying the product on a large scale on account of the rising influx of the younger generation at these places. The incorporation of these systems across these set-ups helps them with the sales statistics which eventually would aid the analysis of customer sales and more. The robust deployment of the product across such commercial establishments would thus majorly impel people counting system market size from the entertainment & the hospitality sector.



The trend is further proliferated by the surging demands for effective technologies intending to analyze, detect, and convert the potential customers whilst augmenting the business sales and productivity. It is prudent to state, that the people counting systems support the companies in building effective sales and marketing tactics for high customer traction. These factors are likely to further boost the market growth in the ensuing years.



North America, driven by the US and Canada, is considered to be one of the most lucrative grounds for the people counting system market. In fact, the regional market is predicted to grow at a substantial pace. This is ascribed to the burgeoning presence of various system developers and industries across the region.



Moreover, an upsurge in the smart technological solutions in the transportation industry for improving the business operations has impelled the North America people counting system market growth. Not to mention, countries like the US and Canada have also deployed the systems in large scale transportation projects.



People counting system market is defined by a vast end-use industry gamut and has gained widespread acceptance on account of the same, over the past few decades. On these grounds, it is imperative to know that the mounting adoption of Automatic Passenger Counting technologies in the railways, airports, and buses, has enabled the transportation segment to evolve as a major revenue pocket for the global market in the recent times.



The global people counting system market, as per the component spectrum, is segmented into 2 components- Hardware including fixed camera, PTZ camera, and others, and software.



The software segment is likely to accrue commendable proceeds over the forecast period which can be aptly credited to the high demands for effective tools for managing the hardware components. Various industry mammoths are involved in developing the software technologies which will offer an easy connection and access to the counting systems.



The video-based segment is likely to perform exceptionally well in the near future on the grounds of the technological advancements and innovations in surveillance and monitoring systems. Integration of video based technologies in the counting systems to deliver numerous advantages to the customers, would further accelerate the growth of video based people counting system market.



