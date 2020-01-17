People Counting System Market 2020 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the People Counting System market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1784.8 million by 2025, from $ 932.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in People Counting System business, shared in Chapter 3.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of People Counting System market by type, application, key companies and key regions.



This study considers the People Counting System value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

IR Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video Based

Video Based occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 65%, and has the fastest growth



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Transportation

Commercial

Corporate and Education

Others

Commercial occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 42.5%, and has the fastest growth



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ShopperTrak

Axis Communication AB

RetailNext

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

IRIS-GmbH

Brickstream

Axiomatic Technology

Eurotech S.p.A.

Hikvision

InfraRed Integrated Systems

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

WINNER Technology

Xovis AG

V-Count

IEE S.A.

Countwise LLC



