04/09/2013 -- People counting is gaining ground as a key tool towards understanding the flow of people into a building and is becoming a reliable tool to understanding occupancy. Integration of people counting data with a Building Automation System to control, heating, cooling and ventilation in a building is helping property managers reap huge savings on their Energy Consumption. The joint venture will marry two diverse technologies enabling a seamless integration between the two systems. Providing accurate count or occupancy data to a BAS system using BACnet, Modbus, JSON, SNMP and many other protocols helps any building automation provider to easily utilize the data to trigger controls.



CAS has a demonstrated track record of providing great Integration Interfaces. Mr. Peter Chipkin, president of CAS said “We are excited to enter into a joint venture with Feedback Solutions. We can leverage the skills Feedback Solutions have with people counting and they can leverage our skills at providing remote monitoring, control and integration solutions.”



Feedback Solution is headed by Mr. Chandan Chowdhury who is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience. Having worked with leading technology manufactures and dealers from North America and Europe, he has helped develop markets in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America for 'People Counting'. With an enterprising spirit he is always eager to take up challenges and has a flair for sourcing and designing solutions.



With the new Joint Venture with Chipkin Automation Systems, he says "The joint-venture between Chipkin Automation Systems and Feedback Solutions brings to the market a 'Gateway' device that will help property and building management companies generate huge savings on their energy bills. Our partnership will give our customers the confidence and assurance of a product that has been developed by people having years of experience in the building automation and people counting domain."



People Counting Technology is a simple system that automates counting the number of people entering through an entrance or exit. People counting solutions have been in the market for over a decade with major retailers, casinos, shopping malls, building management as well as libraries using this technology to understand:



1. Conversions

2. Traffic Patterns

3. Justify funding requests and usage

4. Modify product placements / pricing

5. Launch promotions

6. Plan staff deployment



The joint-venture aims to provide a platform where companies can utilize their expertise as a 'People Counting Technology' provider to design and develop solutions that utilize Count Data to address specific needs within the company.



About CAS

Established in 2000, CAS is a specialist engineering consultancy providing services that are currently focused on system integration and Protocol Conversion.