People Get Immediate Back Pain Relief, Channel Their Chi With Acupressure Mats by Nayoya

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- A recent study by Decision Resources showed chronic back pain and arthritis accounted for 57 percent of the overall chronic pain market last year in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan. And it has been well noted that approximately 80 percent of people suffer from back pain at one point in their lives, but most don’t attain a permanent form of relief.



With staggering figures like these and the high cost and negative side effects of pain medications, it is no wonder people are seeking alternative back pain treatment options, including acupressure.



Considered the No. 1 natural lower back pain treatment due to their high success rate and immediacy of relief, Acupressure Mats by Nayoya are receiving numerous accolades from both customers and medical professionals. The lightweight, revolutionary Acupressure Mat has 230 plastic buttons with 27 acupressure spikes on each, adding up to target an astounding 6,210 acupressure points. The mats increase circulation and stop back pain caused by fatigue, muscle soreness, injury and stress and can be used at home, on the road or even at work.



With a tested 91 percent success rate, the acupressure points on the back pain relief mats stimulate the body to release chemicals called endorphins, which have a calming and soothing effect on the mind and body. Once these endorphins have been released into the blood stream, blood circulation to the body is greatly increased, while blood pressure decreases.



Olivia Sinati, an owner of the Acupressure Mat, said she uses the product every day.



“I love this mat,” said Sinati. “Nothing relaxes me better than this mat for 15 minutes daily after a warm bath before bed.”



And according to another happy customer, Christopher Walden, “The Nayoya Acupressure Mat gave me the back pain relief that my chiropractor could not.”



The Acupressure Mats use the benefits of acupuncture, acupressure and reflexology to help the body repair itself and can be used on the back, neck, stomach, hands, feet and more.



Offering a host of healing powers, the mats can be used for back pain treatment, improving sleep and digestion, decreasing muscular tension and blood pressure, weight loss, muscle recovery, and more.



For the low cost of $34.95, the Nayoya Acupressure Mats helps people channel their “Chi” and begin the healing process, fast.



