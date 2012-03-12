People Receive the Cash They Need, when They Need It With Payday Advances

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- In today’s fickle economy, many people’s salaries are staying stagnant or even being decreased by companies, while the costs of goods and services are continuing to rise.



Due to this financial imbalance, a number of families and individuals are finding it hard to afford their everyday expenses and essentials, and especially hard to save money.



And with little to no savings, any of life’s emergencies or surprises can severely impact someone’s ability to make ends meet.



Offering fast, hassle-free cash advances, PaydayAdvance.us recently launched to help people receive the money they need, when they need it. Featuring a simple online application, the payday loan website allows people to quickly qualify for money advances of up to $1,500 at a time 24 hours a day, seven days a week and requires no time consuming credit checks. Payday Advance also ensures people receive the lowest interest rates possible thereby safeguarding them from owing more than they should.



Whether a person needs advance cash to help them make a credit card payment or they need the extra funding because of an unexpected doctor’s appointment, PaydayAdvance.us helps match them immediately with a lender.



According to PaydayAdvance.us, “The possibilities are limitless. Unlike a traditional bank loan, where the borrower must disclose how they will be utilizing the funds, a cash advance grants you the ultimate in freedom and flexibility. Use the money however you like. Pay off your pressing obligations or use the money to make a major purchase you’ve been contemplating for the last six months. Either way, the extra money gets the job done for you.”



Also dissimilar to bank loans, cash advances from PaydayAdvance.us do not require a credit check. So people with less than perfect credit do not need to worry about not qualifying for the money they need.



To apply for a payday advance, people can simply fill out a brief online form with their name, address, income and checking account information and within 24 hours they will receive the funds deposited directly into their account.



For more information or to apply for advance cash today, visit http://www.PaydayAdvance.us



About PaydayAdvance.us

PaydayAdvance.us offers clients a chance to receive a payday advance stress-free and 100 percent securely with easy plan payments and a quick process. No fax or credit check is necessary and applying is simple and done online. Paydayadvance.us states that there is a processing fee and a bank account is required. Having a bank account ensures quick payment through direct deposit and payments can be paid over a number of weeks at a low interest rate. The money received from this payday advance, can be used with a debit card, check, or an ATM withdraw. Should an applicant get approved for a payday advance, the money borrowed will be received in 24 hours of that time. Payment plans are extremely flexible in order to help benefit the client’s financial status.



Paydayadvance.us offers their clients privacy, security, reliability, convenience, speed, affordability and accessibility. This site is proud to have excellent customer service, fast turnaround times, reasonable processing fees, low interest rates, 100 percent online access and easy payback terms. The site also allows the applicant to state the exact amount that needs to be borrowed. Paydayadvance.us offers rates and fees information, facts and answered questions, and allows the clients to receive a payday advance quick, easy, and hassle-free.