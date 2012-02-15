People Receive Top Dollar from ‘Kaplan Diamonds NYC’ for Their Diamond, Jewelry

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- There are many reasons people decide to sell their jewelry, from changes in taste to changes in relationship status. And with the price of gold and diamonds at an increased rate, even more individuals are taking a second look at their current sparklers and choosing to make some extra money.



In fact, industry experts say due to an increased demand for diamonds among the middle class in China and India, the cost of diamonds is expected to reach double-digits by the end of the year or early next year and prices will keep rising over the next four years.



This means now is a great time for people to sell jewelry and sell diamonds to respected buyers who have the capital to pay for expensive gemstones.



To get top dollar for their old diamond rings, tennis bracelets, bangles, earrings and more, numerous people are turning to Kaplan Diamonds New York. With more than 70 years in the jewelry business, Kaplan Diamonds NYC offers on-the-spot cash for people who choose to sell diamonds NYC and other jewelry at one of the company’s numerous locations, including their 47th Street Diamond District storefront in Manhattan. People from around the world can also receive a free quote by filling out the free diamond price form and contacting the company via email or phone.



Whether a person is looking to sell a pair of antique earrings or wants to make some extra cash on a bracelet they no longer wear, Kaplan Diamonds NYC will provide the best offer available, and speedy payment to boot.



The company has a number of convenient storefronts throughout the United States, including New York City, Maryland, Los Angeles/Orange County, California, and Palm Beach, Florida.



But if someone does not live near one of the locations, Kaplan Diamonds NYC can still accommodate and provide a jewelry and diamond quote quickly.



“If you’re not able to come into any of our storefronts do not worry. We can accommodate you with our refined process for those looking to sell diamonds,” states the company. “How it works is we ship you out a FedEx box that is fully insured for the price of your jewelry. Upon arrival at one of our jewelry stores we then grade your diamond and make you an offer based on multiple variables ranging from the current market price, demand, and if we have a current buyer already lined up for your jewelry. We will make you a cash offer within 24 hours of receiving your diamond jewelry and can wire you the money right away if necessary.”



Kaplan Diamonds NYC also has a large selection of well-priced jewelry for sale.



About Kaplan Diamonds NYC

In business since 1938, Kaplan Diamonds NYC was one of the first diamond exchanges in the 47th Street Diamond District in New York City. Owner Fred Kaplan is a true legend in Manhattan when it comes to buying and selling jewelry, and offers maximum value to customers.