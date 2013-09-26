People Seeking South Jersey Social Security Disability Lawyers Turn to Elizabeth A. Patterson

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- People seeking south Jersey Social Security disability lawyers who limit their practice to assisting claimants with their applications for Social Security disability and supplemental security income benefits are likely to benefit from the services at the Law Offices of Elizabeth A. Patterson - the most trusted firm for handling such cases since 2002. The Law Offices of Elizabeth A. Patterson recently released a statement detailing the services the firm offers and the reasons behind its success in cases involving disability claims for Social Security Disability benefits.



Attorney Elizabeth A. Patterson has been practicing disability law since 1992 and possesses extensive experience in every phase of the disability application process, including facilitating the initial application process, reconsidering denials of the initial application, requesting hearings before administrative law judges, attending hearings with applicants, and preparing requests for review to the appeals council of the Social Security administration.



Elizabeth A. Patterson provides outstanding personalized legal services, making the effort to get to know each one of her clients and addressing their concerns and expectations on an individual basis. Free, no-obligation consultations are available to anyone. Elizabeth A. Patterson charges no retainer fee; she is reimbursed for her services only when the client has been awarded benefits. Clients always speak directly to Elizabeth A. Patterson, rather than having to go through paralegals or other staff members. A testimonial on the Law Offices of Elizabeth A. Patterson website addresses the quality of service provided, noting, “Thank you so much for your support and help. You have demonstrated to me just how an attorney should conduct themselves – ethical, knowledgeable, competent and kind – And you return calls!”



For clients seeking SSI benefits Camden County NJ and Cherry Hill NJ Social Security lawyer Elizabeth A. Patterson is someone they can rely on to fight on their behalf so they receive the benefits to which they are entitled.



About the Law Offices of Elizabeth A. Patterson

Since 2002, the Law Offices of Elizabeth A. Patterson, LLC, has offered its services as a disability attorney to people seeking to apply for disability and to people seeking to appeal the denial of their application for Social Security disability benefits. Concentrating her practice within South Jersey - Camden, Burlington, Gloucester County, Atlantic, Cape May, Salem, Mercer, and Cumberland Counties - Social Security Lawyer Elizabeth A. Patterson provides personalized attention, helping clients apply for Social Security Disability Benefits and appealing the denials of their claims for Social Security Disability and SSI benefits. The initial consultation with Social Security lawyer Elizabeth Patterson is absolutely free, and clients will personally speak with her - NEVER with a paralegal or a staff person. Social Security lawyer Patterson will never charge a fee for helping with a claim for Social Security benefits unless her client is successful in obtaining disability benefits. For more information, please visit http://socialsecuritydisabilityappeals.com.