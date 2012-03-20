People Turn Their Spare Time Into Cash With Online Surveys for Money

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2012 -- With a struggling economy and unemployment rates still at an all-time high, many people are looking for ways to earn extra money to make ends meet and keep their families afloat.



While some people are choosing to downsize and sell personal items, others are taking out loans, many with subprime rates.



Unfortunately, none of these options are very appealing since they do not serve as permanent solutions to the underlying issue.



For people with extra time, one of the easiest ways to make extra cash is by filling out online surveys for money. But with a multitude of paid survey sites currently available online, it can be difficult to figure out which ones are the best paying and the most legitimate.



Featuring in-depth, unbiased reviews, Online Surveys for Money Legit provides people with lists and detailed information about the top paid survey sites on the web. Developed and run by an avid survey taker, the online review site helps people looking to turn their spare time into money decipher the legit survey sites from the bogus, dishonest ones. The site also offers visitors a wide range of insightful articles about how to make the most cash from surveys for money and how to avoid the common pitfalls.



Online paid surveys are typically developed by companies looking to do market research about certain products or services. They usually require a host of demographic information, including age, race and sex, and inquire about the survey taker’s preferences, likes and dislikes.



And while most of these paid surveys can provide a steady stream of income for people who invest their time with the sites, not all online survey websites are honest.



To help people recognize the legit sites from the scam sites, Online Surveys for Money Legitimate provides unbiased, well-researched reviews of the top paid survey sites.



And unlike some survey review sites, Online Surveys for Money Legit is run by someone who actually takes surveys and understands how frustrating it can be for a person to take surveys and not get paid for their time or hard work.



“I have done the research on which sites are legit to make sure you aren’t tricked into giving up your money only to find a site doesn’t pay out, only pays out in useless credits, or has a deliberately high payout threshold,” states the site.



The site warns survey takers there are some dishonest paid survey webmasters who actually create review sites to present good reviews for all of their own survey sites. This allows them to establish a sense of legitimacy without actually having real paying survey sites.



For more information about how to earn money with legitimate paid online surveys, visit http://OnlineSurveysforMoneyLegit.net



About Online Surveys for Money Legit

Developed and run by an avid survey taker, Online Surveys for Money Legit provides in-depth, unbiased reviews of the top paid survey websites. The online review site helps people looking to turn their spare time into money decipher the legit survey sites from the bogus, dishonest ones. The site also offers visitors a wide range of insightful articles about how to make the most cash from surveys for money and how to avoid the common pitfalls.