People Turn to Self Help Guru Daniel Branch for Lessons on the Power of Positive Thinking

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- It has been said the power of positive thinking can help a person overcome almost any obstacle, from quitting smoking and weight loss to landing a dream job.



And in a society dealing with online bullying, demands for physical perfection and an unpredictable economy, maintaining an optimistic outlook is essential.



Understanding the importance of personal development is the first step in learning to create and maintain a brighter outlook on life.



Recently launched, PersonalDevelopment123.com is dedicated to helping people on their life journey to find peace, happiness, knowledge, financial freedom, success, health, motivation, and any other attribute needed to accomplish their goals. Run by Daniel Branch, a 26-year-old personal life coach, the self growth website aims to provide the tools needed for people looking to learn a new skill or improve some aspect of their life. Updated weekly, visitors can find a wide range of useful articles and a list of free e-books to help them get where they want in life.



Whether someone is looking to learn how to meditate, overcome depression or enhance their leadership skills, Personal Development 123 offers insight and a plan of action.



Branch states everyone has the ability to learn anything they set their mind to and overcome even the most challenging obstacles through the power of personal growth.



According to Branch, “Personal Development means to improve your awareness, develop skills and talents, build potential, increase your ability to make money, motivate yourself and others, achieve your dreams and aspirations, and enhance the overall quality of your life. It can be something as simple as learning a new skill or as advanced as challenging a life-long phobia or self-imperfection.”



Featuring in-depth information about a number of self help topics, the site provides a 5-step guide on how to create a self-development plan. Steps include Curiosity, Learning, Applying, Results and Repeat.



Branch says with perseverance and a confident outlook, people can achieve anything they want.



For more information, visit http://www.PersonalDevelopment123.com



About Personal Development 123

