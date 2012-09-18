People Who Blush Easily May Suffer from Skin Disorder Called Rosacea

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Sufferers of rosacea blush more easily than other people this can cause problems at work, in their marriage, and when they have to meet new people. Many people who suffer this skin disorder avoid contact with strangers. The United States, National Rosacea Society said “41% of sufferers avoid public contact or cancel social engagements.”



Who does rosacea affect?



- Men and Women between 30 and 50 years of age (can start in teens)

- Suffers are usually fair-skinned, have blonde hair and blue eyes

- Women are a bit more likely than men to get rosacea. Women, however, are not as likely as men to get severe rosacea.



What is the cause?



Scientists are not sure what causes rosacea, they believe it could be hereditary.



If you believe you suffer from rosacea, it is important to seek medical advice because it tends to get worse over time, early treatment can stop it getting worse and becoming harder to treat, there are also different variants of rosacea that require different treatments. Some products available without a prescription can worsen symptoms.



Pulse Light Clinic are based in Fenchurch Street, London they are specialists in rosacea treatment, with over 10 years experience, numerous successful treatments and happy patients. The clinic say “IPL therapy combined with Nutritional Management which addresses the major contributing factors in the individual, is proving to be a very workable combination.” They can offer help and advice with both, the clinic offers a free first consultation.