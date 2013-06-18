People Who Wish to Be Unique Find Curabl a Solution

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- One of the many issues that people find in social media sites is the limitation of their ability to express themselves in unique ways. There are those that want to create their own exclusive communities outside of the most common social media sites. The most popular social media website theme emerging today is the social curation Pinterest-style site. Social curation sites allow creators to build communities around the things they love. Curabl.com offers one of the most powerful social curation website building tools available. The Curabl script provides for a pinterest Wordpress theme all in one solution for creating pin board websites.



Curabl.com solves social curation needs, whether they be image pin boards, video pin boards, or a mix of the two. Since its establishment, Curabl has continued to update and improve its pinterest script. Part of the JMR Brands, LLC group of website properties, Curabl provides solutions for users and web developers worldwide. Recently, the company has developed new script features which are expected to further improve flexibility and function of the pinterest clone software. The latest version of the Curabl script now offers a pin it bookmarklet, an expanded range of e-mail alerts, and the addition of private boards all in its latest software release.



The pin it bookmarklet frees Curabl users from entering URL addresses to pin image and video content. The bookmarklet is easily dragged and dropped to the bookmarks toolbar, and can be used immediately. Through the bookmarklet application, one can pin their favorite pictures and videos to their page even if these may come from other websites. It’s also extremely simple for developers to install and setup. This feature adds more convenience for users and speeds their ability to pin content from the web.



The Curabl script also includes many new e-mail alerts for repins, follows, likes, and comments on pins and boards. These e-mail alert templates can be customized in the admin section of the site, and users can modify notification settings to select which e-mail updates they receive. Private boards, a solution that allows users to pin content that is only available to them and their friends of choice, are also included. Boards can now be changed from public to private status and back again.



Curabl.com is focused on the requirements and needs of its users when it comes to customizing social media sites. Custom installation, custom features, and custom design are part of the growing list of services that Curabl offers to its clients. In its ongoing goal to create the best social curation sites on the web, Curabl continues to update their tools to offer greater functionality than ever before. Bigger and better features are in development and on the way, as Curabl is committed to paving the way for all social curation needs.



