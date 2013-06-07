People2Avoid Offers Online Dating Safety Tips

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Online dating has become a fascinating and pervasive phenomenon for singles. Dating sites routinely report that “one out of six” relationships now begins online. The number may actually be higher but many people do not report online relationships due to perceived stigma, preferring to say that they met someone “in a class” or “at the park.” However, even those who are proud of their relationship’s online beginnings may be hesitant to talk about the darker side of online dating.



Every year, thousands of people are victims of scams, liars, cheaters and even physical assaults at the hands of people they met online. In many cases, there is nowhere to file a bad date report to alert others of the problem, so other victims will fall prey to the same individual over and over. People2Avoid has created a forum in which online daters can report a creep or talk about their worst date ever and others can access this information to avoid contact with a known offender.



Of course, safety is every online dater’s first priority. People2Avoid offers some common-sense online dating tips to keep daters safe, including:



- Never allow a stranger into your home. Arrange to meet in a public place where you can quickly leave if necessary.



- If possible, get dropped off and picked up from your date by a friend. Driving your car opens the possibility that the individual you are meeting could capture your license plate number and find out personal information.



- Bring your cell phone. You may need to call a friend, so have a means of communication nearby.



- Make your first date a meet-and-greet. Rather than planning a long evening, grab a cup of coffee with a potential date. It may save you grief later if the person turns out to be less than you expected.



- Listen to your instincts. If something is telling you the situation feels wrong, listen to your instincts and leave.



- Notify others of your plans. Tell a friend what you are doing and when to expect you back. If you do not call by a certain time, have the friend call to check on you.



Another simple way to avoid a bad date is to run an Eharmony background check through People2Avoid. If the person in question has a history of bad behavior, it may become apparent before the meeting, therefore preventing a potentially disastrous situation. Conversely, anyone who meets someone and has important information about his or her behavior can also report a weirdo through People2Avoid.



Dating is not the only reason to use People2Avoid. It can also be used for consumer fraud reporting, to report a scam, for ripoff reports, and to let others know about any bad behavior on the part of a potential date or business partner.



