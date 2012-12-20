Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- With a growing number of corporate consultants and trainers emerging in the marketplace today, consultants need to gain the leading edge. The Behavior Analysis Certification and Accreditation offered by PeopleKeys has been designed to be the indispensable skillset necessary to give consultants critical insight into human behavior, communication and workplace dynamics for human resource and management consulting.



PeopleKeys, a leading DISC profiles publisher, and expert in DISC applied behavioral analysis, has addressed the escalating demand for certified behavioral consultants by offering this Certified Behavioral Consultant (CBC) Accreditation Course. Upon successful completion of a comprehensive two-part training program delivered online, participants will receive their DISC Behavioral Analysis Certification and CBC Accreditation. These courses have been widely used as a certification training, but now come together to form the CBC accreditation.



The first course in the two-part program is an Introduction to Behavioral Analysis. In this course, students are taught the basic framework to understand human behavior theory and assessment methods using DISC graph analysis.



The second course, Advanced Behavioral Analysis, builds on the first course and provides profoundly deeper insights into behavioral analysis administration and interpretation of actual case studies from the publisher’s consulting files.



As a reflection of their high standards and strong belief in the importance of certification, PeopleKeys only offers certification after successful completion of both levels of behavioral analysis training. Successful completion of both courses allows graduates to receive full Certified Behavioral Consultant accreditation as a CBC.



To streamline the certification process, PeopleKeys is offering a Certified Behavioral Consultant Package. This package provides everything that the two levels of individual instruction offer, but at a substantially discounted price. The bundle comes with numerous perks and incentives including:



- Full accreditation as a Certified Behavioral Consultant (CBC)

- A customized account on the PeopleKeys Assessment Delivery Portal

- 10 DISC reports

- An interactive DISC training DVD

- 15% discount off future PeopleKeys purchases

- A dedicated PeopleKeys account manager



For more information on the Certified Behavioral Consultant Package, click here.