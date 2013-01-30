Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- PeopleKeys, with more than 25 years of experience, is already known as a leader in providing personality and behavioral assessments to companies of all shapes and sizes. What many people may not know about PeopleKeys however is their full global presence, with translations and partners across six continents.



PeopleKeys has partners across more than a dozen countries. Full translations are available in simplified Chinese, Indonesian, German, French, Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese. Additional languages are also available, including Italian, Greek, Thai, Malay, Korean, Danish and UK English.



The IBA course for DISC training is currently being translated for South American Spanish as well, adding to the growing collection and international capabilities of DISC assessments and PeopleKeys.



The company is also always looking for more international distributors across Europe, Asia, Africa and the rest of the globe, and further translations of materials will be completed as need arises.



Unlocking the human potential in an organization is what PeopleKeys is all about. They utilize the DISC personality test and additional tools and assessments to aid organizations in finding and hiring the right future employees, as well as motivating current employees and teams so that their full potential is reached, each person's strengths are maximized, and top performers are retained.



Customized systems are created based upon each company's needs. In addition to the tests and assessments themselves, thorough reporting and detailed statistical analysis are provided.



It's all put to use to improve initial hiring decisions, as well as teamwork, employee morale, job satisfaction and productivity in the workplace. It's an easy and straightforward process which provides amazing and beneficial information that can be put to use immediately. Suddenly, the company becomes much greater than the mere sum of its parts, and cohesive teams emerge to work together for the greater good.



Ultimately, regardless of where a company is located, when they want to make the most out of their employees to increase productivity, efficiency and profitability, and when they want to make well-informed, intelligent hiring decisions which pay dividends, PeopleKeys and DISC assessments are the best option.



To learn more about PeopleKeys, visit PeopleKeys.com or call 1.800.779.3472, and to learn more about DISC International Partnership opportunities, visit DISCInsights.com/Partnerships.



About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys provides a state of the art online delivery system with instant access to DISC personality tests and behavioral assessment tools, and a variety of customizable tests and reports. Translation is available in a variety of languages, making PeopleKeys the international leader for helping organizations to unlock human potential, with over 25 years of experience in the field. More information on the company is available at PeopleKeys.com, and more information on the DISC personality test can be found at DISCInsights.com.