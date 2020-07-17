Peoplepad, a Revolutionary Social Network, Encourages Community, Discovery, and Travel Worldwide

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Peoplepad is a movement focused on bringing people together in ways far beyond the traditional social network. On a mission to help make the world more open and connected, Peoplepad connects with people worldwide to connect and creates an atmosphere where it is possible to have fun, be happy, and create success. To do so, the platform makes it possible for users to connect with endless personalities globally, from old to new friends, and find fun new local activities and dates while traveling and on the go.



A fun, fast-paced community of friends, family, acquaintances, neighbors, and people with similar interests, Peoplepad lets anyone do more and live more freely. From traveling domestically or internationally or finding new companions, Peoplepad makes it perfectly simple for friends and family to arrange that perfect adventure activity or companionship.



From within the application, users can see other user profile pictures, names, and biographies, and have the unique ability to message and connect with other users to make exciting plans for adventures or dates while on local or other international travel. Together, users can brainstorm activities to do or discover sights to see and make plans to live that perfect adventure day in and day out.



Focused on the idea of "new," Peoplepad makes it easy to experience new countries, new activities, and new romantic trips or dinners. To learn more about Peoplepad, please visit: https://thepeoplepad.com



About The Peoplepad

The Peoplepad is a platform used for connecting with friends and family, finding dates, and discovering new places to travel. With Peoplepad, message or find friends, discover people who may be interested in doing something together, and explore the planet with your friends, your companion and/or your family.



