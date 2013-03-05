People's United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of People's United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you are a current long-term investor in shares of People's United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain People's United Financial officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls and possibly misstating the company's financial results.



People's United Financial, Inc. reported that its Net Income increased from $85.70 million in 2010 to $245.30 million in 2012.



Shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declined from as high as $17.83 per share in April 2009 to as low as $10.56 per share in August 2011.



On March 4, 2013, NASDAQ:PBCT shares closed at $13.21 per share.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of People's United Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:PBCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.