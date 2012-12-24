PeopleShare Is Now Among the Top Employment Agencies in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- 2012 was a big year for PeopleShare opening employment agencies in Pittsburgh, PA and Princeton NJ. Having employment agencies across the great states of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey and having great success with placing people in jobs during such hard economic times has now put PeopleShare among the top staffing agencies in all three states.



The success of PeopleShare has come by staying true to their mission statement “PeopleShare’s passion for being a great staffing partner provides our employees the opportunity to achieve their goals and enhance their overall success”. By putting their employees first while striving to make their employment needs at the forefront of the company has helped PeopleShare get recognition during 2012. One of the founders, Ryan Clark, was recently interviewed by 950ESPN’s “Risky Business” morning show which was well received and gave a lot of people who didn’t know about PeopleShare some great information about the company during a time where a good staffing agency is in high demand due to the current job market. Along with being featured on the radio Ryan Clark and co-founder David Donald where also named smart CEO future 50 to watch for the second year in a row yet again giving PeopleShare credibility and showing that they do what they set out to do year after year by implementing their vision which is:



Teamwork- To collaborate and help one another in achieving common goals



Passion- To bring energy, drive, and commitment to everything they do



Urgency- To treat each employee and customer like they are the only ones they are working with



Reputation- To work each day striving to be the best staffing company in all the markets



With employment agencies in Philadelphia PA, New Jersey, and Delaware PeopleShare is able to reach out to a larger group of people hiring and looking for jobs. With a proven track record it is no wonder that they have climbed to the top of the staffing agencies lists in each of these areas. People in the job market should contact them today to help fill positions and/or find openings in their area.



About PeopleShare

Since 2005, PeopleShare has blossomed into one of the largest employment agencies in Philadelphia by making the effort to understand each of their client’s needs. Their years of experience and industry insight helps the company recruit the most talented people in the market and successfully match them with the area's top companies. PeopleShare specializes in temp, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing in the clerical, light industrial and financial sectors.



For more information, visit http://www.peopleshareworks.com/.