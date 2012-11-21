PeopleShare Now Offers Specialized Testing and Training Programs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- With jobs becoming more specialized today people need to broaden their expertise in order to become an essential part of an organization and not just a disposable employee. PeopleShare, one of the leading Philadelphia staffing agencies, has announced new specialized testing and training in order to give people the upper hand in the hiring process to help increase their worth in the job market, helping make those who use it more reputable and marketable.



The candidates of the staffing agency looking for jobs in an office setting take computer assessment to test for proficiency in various software packages, data entry skills, and other specialized areas. On top of that software training is available for people through computer based tutorials. Realizing that some candidates may need to brush up on some skills or learn a new one makes taking full advantage of these training services a must.



People looking for a job in the industrial field can also find training programs at PeopleShare. PeopleShare has programs for candidates so they can be evaluated on industrial and mechanical skills to gauge their ability and performance, making the job search unique to every individual.



One of the most important aspects of landing a job is making a good first impression. PeopleShare has put into place Interview Preparation and Job Orientation programs to assist in these sometimes difficult areas. Every candidate is given an interview preparation before going on their initial interview. This helps them excel during the interview process. In addition, PeopleShare’s staffing professionals go over a job orientation after the candidate has succeeded in the interview and secured the position, reinforcing the fact that the training and time that a client has spent with PeopleShare was well worth it.



Since 2005, PeopleShare has blossomed into one of the largest employment agencies in Philadelphia by making the effort to understand each of their client’s needs. Their years of experience and industry insight helps the company recruit the most talented people in the market and successfully match them with the area's top companies. PeopleShare specializes in temp, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing in the clerical, light industrial and financial sectors.



