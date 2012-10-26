Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- PeopleShare now provides Computer Skill Assessment and Training for people seeking jobs in PA, NJ, and DE. The Philadelphia employment agency offers candidates computer assessments to test for proficiency in various software packages, data entry skills, and other specialized skills. Software training is also offered through computer based tutorials if a candidate needs to brush up on skills already learned or begin the process of learning a new skill.



The staffing agency’s passion for being a great staffing partner provides their employees and customers the opportunity to achieve their goals and enhance their overall success. Every candidate of the staffing agency is given interview preparation before going on a client interview. This helps the candidate reach successful results and excel in the interview process. In addition, the staffing professionals at PeopleShare will go over a client/job orientation after a candidate has secured a position after the interview. By working with People Share, a candidate will be on the right path to success.



Since 2005, PeopleShare has grown to become one of the largest staffing agencies in Philadelphia by making the effort to understand each of their client’s needs. Their years of experience and industry insight helps the company recruit the most talented people in the market and successfully match them with the area's top companies. PeopleShare specializes in temp, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing in the clerical, light industrial and financial sectors.



For more information, visit http://www.peopleshareworks.com.