Peoria Home Builders Blume Construction LLC Announces the Launch of Its Newly Updated Website

East Peoria, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Blume Construction LLC, a custom home builders company based in Peoria, Illinois, has just announced the launch of its completely re-designed website. The new site, www.blume.com, is now easier than ever for people to navigate and features personal information on the 83-year-old family-owned business, as well as a lovely photo gallery and an easy-to-use web form that helps people get in touch with the company.



Since the day in 1930 the Peoria home builders opened for business, it has strived to provide each and every one of its clients with an outstanding home building experience. The company was originally founded during the Great Depression by Sam E. Blume. His father and brother were fine craftsmen in their day, and his son and grandson also followed in the men’s footsteps. Today, Blume Construction is well-known throughout the area for its high quality and energy efficient homes that are both attractive and well-constructed.



For example, as an article on the newly-updated website http://www.blume.com noted, Blume Construction has used only 2 x 6 wall construction and raised rafter detailing as well as many other energy-saving features since the early 1980s. The company also works with talented and experienced framers and subcontractors to construct the homes.



“We are dedicated to providing our customers with an enjoyable building experience,” the article said, adding that the more people know about the process that is involved in building their new home, the more they can sit back and relax and enjoy the experience.



“We build from your plan or ours; the average build time is between 4-1/2 and 6-1/2 months.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Blume Construction is welcome to visit the newly-updated and user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the gallery of beautiful photos, as well as read more about the company. A blog features interesting and educational articles about the industry, and a customer testimonial section includes reviews from clients.



For example, Mike U. recently wrote the company to tell them how happy he was with the work that was done on his new home.



“We are extremely happy with the quality of work your company does and all the assistance you offer,” he wrote. “I would recommend your company to anyone looking to build a new house.”



About Blume Construction LLC

Blume Construction LLC is a family-owned custom home builder out of Peoria, IL. Blume Construction, founded by the Blumes in 1930, continues its legacy of building quality, energy efficient, custom designed homes throughout Central Illinois. For more information please visit www.blume.com and see some beautiful design examples showcased at http://youtu.be/zrz9GXXhPR8



Blume Construction LLC

111 Cliffwood Ct

East Peoria, IL 61611