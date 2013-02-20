PEP Stations Featured at 2013 NADA Convention

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- PEP Stations, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations, was featured at the 2013 National Automobile Dealers Association Convention and Expo February 9th to 11th.



Electric vehicle sales tripled in 2012 and are expected to continue to grow in 2013 with half a dozen new models being introduced.



Electric vehicle charging stations installed at car dealerships aim to help sell these new models by demonstrating to consumers the new technology plug-in models offer. Steve Grossman, Director of Sales for PEP Stations, LLC states, "It's not until the average consumer sees the vehicle plugged into the charge station does he or she realize it's an electric vehicle. The electric cars on the market, or coming to market, are for the most part plug-in versions of existing models. Therefore they look like combustible engine vehicles do."PEP's commercial charging stations offer potential EV buyers a glimpse of what away from home charging will look like its dual charging Level 2 30amp charger.



PEP Stations' design of its electric car charging station compliments building architecture and adds to the curb appeal for dealerships PEP's electric car charging station enclosure can be custom painted with dealer names and or brand logos.Its eight touch screen can be customized for advertising or sales promotions.



About PEP Stations

PEP Stations is an award winning designer and manufacturer of electric car charging stations based inLivonia, Michigan. PEP Stations electric vehicle charging stations are identifiable, indestructible, inexpensive, and user-friendly. PEP Stations are represented by Hubbell Wiring and are serviced by Diebold, Inc.