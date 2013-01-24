PEP Stations Receives ETL Certification for the PS1500 Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- PEP Stations LLC, a provider of premium electric car charging stations is pleased to announce that its PEP Stations PS1500, a dual Level 2 commercial electric car charging station, has achieved ETL certification from Intertek, a nationally recognized testing laboratory. The PS1500 conforms to UL Stds. 2231-1and 2231-2 and UL Subject 2594 in the US and is certified to CAN/CSA Standard C22.2 No. 107-01 in Canada.



"PEP Stations, successfully tested by Intertek, meets all relevant EVSE UL compliance standards. In our opinion, PEP Stations are a best-in-class product with unique product features and a cutting edge design. Our electric car chargers are engineered serviced and sold by world-class strategic partners, Ricardo, Diebold and Hubbell” commented James Blain, President of PEP Stations, LLC.



The PEP Station is a DUAL Level 2 electric car charging station designed to be user friendly, indestructible, identifiable and cost effective. Each charging station for electric vehicles is capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously at 240V each via national standard SAE J1772 connectors. Consequently, each respective site will require half the electric vehicle charge stations and will pay about half the price for installation when compared to competing electric vehicle charging stations.



The PS1500 offers award winning styling, LED status indicators, high visibility coiled cable management, and is ADA compliant. It is the ideal economical solution for facilities that do not require station access & fee control, energy & usage reporting or point-of-sale capability.



The PS1500 electric car chargers now joins PEP’s flagship PS2000 a best-in-class, full-featured solution for facilities desiring comprehensive station access & revenue management, usage reporting and 24/7 monitoring. The smart, networked (wired or wireless) PS2000 charging station for electric cars is equipped with a magnetic stripe card reader for credit & access card use and multicolor LCD touchscreen with messaging capability.



PEP Stations provide premium Level 2 electric car charging stations. Award-winning developer and designer, James Blain & Associates, integrated their unique perspective of the needs of commercial facilities and building owners, culminating in a patented charging station design that is exceptionally building owner-friendly, safe, reliable and aesthetically pleasing. For more information please visit, http://www.pepstations.com.