Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Exelon Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Pepco Holdings, Inc. by Exelon Corporation is unfair to NYSE:POM stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) and currently hold any of those NYSE:POM shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:POM investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On April 30, 2014, Exelon Corporation and Pepco Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POM) announced that they have signed an agreement to combine the two companies in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Pepco Holdings, Inc. will receive $27.25 per NYSE:POM share.



However, the investigation concerns whether the $27.25-offer is unfair to NYSE:POM stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Pepco Holdings Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Pepco Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $4.63 billion in 2012 to over $4.67 billion in 2013.Shares of Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) grew from $10.36 per share in March 2009 to as high as $22.51 per share in May 2013.



On May 1, 2014, NYSE:POM shares closed at $26.93 per share.



Those who are current investors in Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com