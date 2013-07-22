Pepper Steakhouse Singapore Explains Three Different Cuts of Steak

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The crew at Pepper Steakhouse in Singapore offers a primer on steak so that their patrons can be a bit more ‘in the know’ about what differentiates one cut from another. Ever since our cavemen ancestors learned how to roast meat over a roaring fire, steak has been a favorite meal for many people for a number of reasons, but first, what is steak?



Simply put, steak is a piece of beef, generally cut from the more tender parts of the animal and it is especially suitable for fast cooking because there is less connective tissue, which is what is broken down in the cooking process to make the meat tender. Different names for a cut of steak generally refer to where they come from on the animal, and can also be used to indicate the tenderness and flavor of the steak after it has been cooked. So here is a quick breakdown on three of the most popular cuts of steak.



Tenderloin

This is one of the more expensive cuts of steak, primarily because there is less of it per cow. Tenderloin is also sought after due to its reputation for extreme tenderness. When the cut is taken from the smaller area of the tenderloin, it is known as filet mignon (French for ‘dainty filet’), a highly desirable cut that is slightly marbled through with fat that melts during the cooking process and makes the steak extra tender, juicy and only mildly-flavored.



Sirloin

Just above and below the tenderloin region is the sirloin. Thus there are top and bottom sirloin cuts available; the top sirloin is better for steaks as it is more tender. Sirloin steak is one of the more affordable cuts as it is a bit chewier than other cuts, but it remains popular due to its flavor which is more pronounced. Sirloin, unlike tenderloin, does not have a lot of fat marbled through it, and is often marinated or pounded with a special mallet to make it a bit more tender before cooking.



Rib eye

This cut of steak is found around the ribs as one would expect, slightly in front of the other two cuts, and has a thick vein of fat running through it with plenty of marbling, both of which intensify the flavor of the meat as they melt into the surrounding flesh. This cut of steak is best grilled, broiled, slow-roasted or fried, and the best steakhouse will know how to prepare it in such a way that there is a balance between flavor and texture.



Different tastes call for steaks to be cooked to different levels; some people enjoy a steak that is barely warmed through and others like to cook it until every little bit of red is gone from the meat. The former of these methods is only preferable for the most tender of cuts as the connective tissue will not be broken down in a few seconds of cooking, and the latter tends to remove a lot of the flavor and juiciness of a steak so most diners prefer somewhere in between. Whichever cut of steak is your favorite and however you choose to cook it you will be enjoying an age old classic meal.



About Pepper Steakhouse & Bistro

Pepper Steakhouse Singapore is a new steakhouse and bistro located in Great World City, and is guaranteed to delight diners with its carefully-sourced premium menu, serving up quality meats grilled to suit every taste. www.peppersteak.com.sg



Great World City, #01-66/67

1 Kim Seng Promenade

Singapore 237994

For more information/private events enquiries, please call +65 6887 3229 / 9633 9146 or email manager@peppersteak.com.sg