Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Sores that develop on the lining of stomach, esophagus, and intestines are called peptic ulcers. Symptoms of peptic ulcers include vomiting, burning stomach pain, bloating, and food intolerance. These can be of three types: gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and esophageal ulcers. Some of the causes of peptic ulcers are stomach infections caused by H. pylori, alcoholism, stomach cancers, usage of anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, and smoking. Peptic ulcers, if untreated, can cause severe complications such as internal bleeding and perforation in the stomach lining.



The global peptic ulcer market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Lifestyle related factors such as aerated drinks, alcoholism, consumption of fatty food, and stress can cause peptic ulcers. This is a major factor propelling the global peptic ulcer market. Peptic ulcers can cause severe morbidity in the geriatric population. Hence, increase in this population is a key factor projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in patient pool and rise in consumption of drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and other inflammatory drugs are the other factors anticipated to augment the global peptic ulcer market from 2018 to 2026. Less pipeline products and side effects of drugs are the major factors restraining the global peptic ulcer market.



The global peptic ulcer market can be segmented based on disease indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the global market can be categorized into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), H2 antagonists, antacids, and others. Based on disease indication, the global peptic ulcer market can be classified into gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and esophageal ulcers. The gastric ulcers segment is expected to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to high prevalence of disease. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, and online sales. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to dominate the global market from 2018 to 2026 due to rise in number of hospitals and broad range of services offered at a single site.



Geographically, the global peptic ulcer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global peptic ulcers market, accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about peptic ulcer treatment, usage of anti-inflammatory drugs, and increase in prevalence of stomach cancer in the region are attributed to the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyles, high health care expenditure, and sophisticated health care infrastructure are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for significant share of the global market due to rise in geriatric population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a faster growth rate during the forecast period. It is the most lucrative market due to large population, rise in awareness about health, and high prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, stomach infections caused by H. Pylori, and cancer.



Prominent players operating in the global peptic ulcer market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., and AstraZeneca plc, among others. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, cost effective products, and collaborative partnerships to maintain a significant position in the global market.



