Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- Peptide Synthesis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $601 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $859 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global peptide synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing demand for peptide, technological advancements in peptide synthesis and expanding therapeutic applications. Furthermore, rising investment in research and development, and a supportive market ecosystem, use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs are some of major elements anticipated spur the market growth. However, the lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides and the high cost of instruments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The peptide synthesis industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. Advances in technology, such as automated synthesis systems and high-throughput screening methods, are revolutionizing the field, making peptide synthesis faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective. With the increasing demand for peptides in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and biotechnology, the industry is expected to expand rapidly. Moreover, the development of novel peptide therapeutics and personalized medicine approaches will drive the demand for custom-made peptides, further fueling the growth of the industry. Additionally, advancements in bioinformatics and computational modeling will enhance the design and optimization of peptides, enabling the creation of highly targeted and potent molecules. Overall, the convergence of technological advancements and a growing need for peptide-based solutions will shape a promising future for the peptide synthesis industry, leading to breakthroughs in healthcare, research, and industrial applications.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158927365



Browse in-depth TOC on "Peptide Synthesis Market"

238 - Tables

41 - Figures

257 – Pages



The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in the peptide synthesis market in 2022.



Based on product & service, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into reagents, equipment, and services. In 2022, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the peptide synthesis market. The large share of this segment is fueled by the increasing demand for peptide-based therapeutics, advancements in synthesis technologies, expanding research and development activities, the rise of contract research and manufacturing organizations, and the availability of various peptide synthesis reagents in the market.



The Solid Phase peptide synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the peptide synthesis market in 2022.



Based on technology, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into solid-phase peptide synthesis, solution-phase peptide synthesis, and hybrid & recombinant technology. The solid-phase peptide synthesis segment accounted for the largest share in the peptide synthesis market in 2022. Solid-phase peptide synthesis is associated offers various advantages such as ease of operation, easy purification, short production cycles, high-level automation, and synthesis capabilities of long peptides in small quantities of amino acids. These advantages support the growth of the solid-phase peptide synthesis segment.



Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on the region, peptide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional segment. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the peptide synthesis market during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceuticals and life sciences market in the region is primarily driven by the rising R&D expenditure, especially in the area of drug discovery & development, the rising prevalence of chronic disease conditions, and significant investments in the development of therapeutics mAbs.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158927365



Peptide Synthesis Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs



Restraints:



1. High cost of instruments



Opportunities:



1. Development of personalized medicines



Challenges:



1. Issues associated with the route of administration of peptide drug



Key Market Players:



The prominent players operating in the peptide synthesis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland).



Recent Developments:



- In January 2023, Merck announced an agreement to acquire the peptide synthesis company Asymchem. This acquisition will give Merck access to Asymchem's expertise in peptide synthesis and its global manufacturing network.



- In December 2022, Thermo Fisher announced an agreement to acquire the peptide synthesis company Protagen. This acquisition will give Thermo Fisher access to Protagen's expertise in peptide synthesis and its global manufacturing network.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=158927365



Peptide Synthesis Market Advantages:



- Customization and Diversity: Peptide synthesis allows for the production of a wide range of custom-designed peptides with precise sequences and structures. This flexibility enables the development of specific peptide-based solutions for various applications, including drug discovery, diagnostics, and biotechnology. The ability to tailor peptides to meet specific needs and target specific biological processes provides a significant advantage in addressing complex diseases and therapeutic challenges.



- Therapeutic Potential: Peptides have gained considerable attention as therapeutic agents due to their high potency, selectivity, and low toxicity. The peptide synthesis market plays a crucial role in the development of peptide-based drugs, which have shown promise in treating a wide range of diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. The ability to synthesize complex peptide sequences with improved stability and bioavailability opens up new avenues for the development of innovative and effective therapeutics.



- Rapid Advancements in Technology: The peptide synthesis industry has witnessed significant advancements in technology, leading to increased efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Automated peptide synthesizers and high-throughput screening methods have streamlined the synthesis process, allowing for faster production and screening of peptides. These technological advancements have reduced the time and cost associated with peptide synthesis, making it more accessible to researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and other industries.



- Growing Demand in Research and Industrial Applications: The demand for peptides continues to grow across various research fields, including proteomics, biomarker discovery, and drug development. Peptides are invaluable tools in studying protein structure and function, and they play a crucial role in deciphering complex biological processes. Additionally, peptides find applications in the food industry, cosmetics, and agriculture, further expanding their market potential.



- Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine: The emergence of personalized medicine and precision therapies has increased the demand for custom-made peptides. Peptide synthesis allows for the production of unique peptide sequences tailored to individual patients, enabling personalized treatments and diagnostics. This personalized approach enhances treatment efficacy, minimizes side effects, and optimizes patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the peptide synthesis market offers several advantages, including customization, therapeutic potential, technological advancements, growing demand in various applications, and its role in personalized medicine. These factors contribute to the industry's growth and its potential to drive innovation in healthcare, research, and industrial sectors.



High-Throughput Screening Market - Report Highlights:



- Key conferences, and events 2022-2023, key stakeholders & buying criteria, and trends/ disruptions impacting customer business are added in the market overview chapter.



- The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.



- Impact of the recession has also been added in the new addition of the report.



- Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.



- Tracking products & service portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major services in the peptide synthesis market. The new edition of the report provides an updated service portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.



- Market evaluation framework, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping have been added in the competitive landscape chapter of the report.



- The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.