New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Peptides are the combination of two or more amino acid monomers linked by amide bonds. Researchers have demonstrated that peptides are distinguished from protein on the basis of size. Peptide therapeutics have applications in several indications such as cancer, central nervous system disorders, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases; this is due to the high selectivity, efficacy, and safety of peptides. The Global Peptide Therapeutics market was valued at USD 27.63 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 55.15 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Sanofi (Australia), Teva Inc (Israel), Novo Nordisk Inc, (Denmark), Takeda (Japan), Eli Lily (United States), Astra Zeneca (U.K.), Novartis (Switzerland), Shire (U.S.) Abbvie (U.S.), Ipsen (France) Allergen (Ireland ), Ferring (Switzerland), Merck (United States), The Medicines (United States), Roche (Switzerland) Johnson and Johnson (United States).



Market Drivers



The global peptide therapeutics market is growing significantly due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, advances in peptide therapeutics manufacturing technology, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Growing research and development activities along with a rich peptide therapeutics pipeline are expected to fuel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. New technological advancements and new peptide developments by the pharmaceutical companies are propelling the demand for cost-effective peptide therapeutics, which, in turn, is the key factor driving the market size of the peptide therapeutics market.



Regional Landscape



North America will be leading the global peptide therapeutics market in the coming years due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and high research and development activities. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global peptide therapeutics market. The key factor driving the growth of the global peptides market in the region is the increasing demand for healthcare expenditure, etc., in emerging economies like China and India.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Peptide Therapeutics market based on Route of Administration, Product Type, Type of Manufacturers, Application, Synthesis, Regional Outlook:



Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Generic

Innovative



Type of Manufacturers (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



In-house

Outsourced



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Cancers

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infection

Pain

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others



Synthesis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



3.1.1. Increased incidence of cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.



3.1.2. The need for peptide conjugates.



3.1.3. Increased investment for Research and Development activities in development of drug related to oncology.



Chapter 4. Global Peptide Therapeutics Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Peptide Therapeutics Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Market Indicators Analysis



4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis



Continued…..



