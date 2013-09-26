Peptides Supplier Extreme Peptide to Award Two Science Grants for Innovative Research

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Extreme Peptide, an A & J Global Ltd. company that gives chemical research professionals the opportunity to buy peptides for their science and research needs at the best prices, announces that it will fund two science and research grants worth 1,000 dollars each. Awarded to the most innovative and creative projects that further the knowledge of peptides around the globe, the deadline to apply for a grant is November 1, 2013.



The CEO of a leading biotech facility and A & J Global Ltd.'s management team will judge the submissions for this latest grant opportunity. A final decision and award will be announced on or before December 1, 2013. The grants will be awarded to the project proposal that furthers the study of peptides and their application in the most creative way. Organizations and individuals both are encouraged to apply.



The grant opportunity is a further extension of Extreme Peptide's commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective options to the science and research community to help further research and development. Extreme Peptide's exacting standards have set the bar in the retail peptide and chemical industries.



"The foundation of our company has been the ability to offer a high quality product, to exact specifications and in a manner that ensures the highest accuracy for your research," explains an article on the website. "Through our strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading peptide and chemical manufacturers, we are able to offer you viable cost effective solutions to ensure the success of your projects."



Extreme Peptide is committed to providing the best quality peptides available on the market. Although other companies supply peptides that are manufactured in China, all of the products that Extreme Peptide sells are 100 percent made and manufactured in the USA peptides.



About Extreme Peptide

Extreme Peptide (EP), an A & J Global Ltd. company, has been providing high quality peptides and chemicals to chemical research professionals since 2010. Founded on the principle that every client deserves excellent service and attention, EP treats each of its clients with the highest level of care and confidentiality needed for the organization's research and projects. The company’s peptides and chemicals should be used for scientific research only and never for human consumption. For more information, visit http://www.extremepeptides.com.