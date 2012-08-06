San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Tarah Gruber Insurance Agency and its online arm GLQuote.com recently announced a new insurance product designed for small and medium-sized contractors struggling in the current sluggish economy. The company’s new per project general liability insurance for contractors launched on August 1, 2012 and is designed to make a difference for contractors that are finding it increasingly difficult to obtain and maintain general liability insurance. Today’s economy has seen many contractors struggle as constructions projects dry up. This has led many companies to bid on jobs that may fall outside of their normal scope of operations. This creates a problem because many annual policies are written on a “class specific” basis, meaning coverage is restricted to one type of operation for the entire year. The solution is a per job general liability insurance like the one now being offered by GLQuote.com.



The unique aspect of this new product is that for the first time a per project insurance policy is available to any contractor on any project instead of being reserved for large developments such as condominiums, sky rise buildings and tract homes. Mike Orr of GLQuote.com explains it this way, ““We really think this is going to entirely change the way people think about insuring construction projects. In today’s slow economy, per job insurance really makes sense. Contractors get insurance when they need it and for the right type of work.”



The owners of GLQoute.com have designed this new product to be very affordable. Premiums are as low as $223 per job for $1,000,000 of coverage and contractors are thrilled to have this new product. According to Tarah Gruber, owner of GLquote.com, “Over the years, I don’t know how many thousands of contractors have asked me if they could get coverage for just one job,” she replied. “I’m surprised it hasn’t been done already.” The Per Project General Liability Program is available in 26 states including: AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MN, MT, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA and WA. Instant quotes are available at http://www.GLQuote.com



ABOUT GLQUOTE.COM

Tarah Gruber Insurance Agency, aka GLquote.com is newly founded in 2012. Our goal is to transform the insurance market for artisan and general contractors by providing innovative products and developing new technologies. We provide state-of-the-art automated customer service without losing the personal touch of your neighborhood insurance agency.



To find out more about this product or schedule a consultation contact Mike Orr at 619-944-7299 or email at Sales@GLquote.com.