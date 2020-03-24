Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Per the FDA Guideline on Conduct of Clinical Trials of Medical Products during the COVID-19 Pandemic, CITrials sites are using robust efforts to maintain the safety of study volunteers and study data integrity. CITrials sites are committed to our volunteers safety and to our global research to help develop new treatments!



What efforts CITrials are taking to minimize impacts on trial integrity, and to document the reasons for protocol deviations?



- CITrials has contingency measures implemented to manage study conduct during disruption of the study as a

result of COVID-19 control measures.



- All our volunteers are screened prior to their appointments for possible exposure or symptoms of COVID-19 and

are asked not to come in with any positive response.



- Volunteers are asked not to bring visitors into the office for their appointments.



- CITrials increased cleaning of exam rooms, surfaces, and medical equipment before and after volunteer

encounters.



- CITrials, when possible, schedule volunteers for "in office virtual assessments."

- CITrials continues to assess and document AEs and concomitant medications.

- CITrials are confirming our volunteers have enough IP available and will not run out.

- CITrials is working with industry leaders to establish site policy.



- On March 17, 2020 we began postponing all on-site monitoring visits until further notice to limit exposure.



- CITrials is documenting and adhering to the behavioral and infection prevention guidelines that have been

strongly recommended by the nation's health care experts.



- CITrials is working with pharma sponsors and CRO to continue to provide safe and good research for us all.



- We will be open from 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions please call us at

866-478-8391 or visit us at www.citrials.com.



Working together to continue clinical trials



Although this March is not what we all imagined pertaining to our work, home lives, and families. We all



remain connected and remember, we have the support of millions of clinical trials teams working hard to



Advance Medical Research.



About CITrials

Founded in 2000, CITrials conducts Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials to further the development of medications benefiting patients, communities, and physicians. CITrials specializes in trials for mental health including diseases like Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Major depressive disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Tourette's, Stuttering, and ADHD for adults and adolescents. CITrials, has a great reputation for producing accurate trial results, quickly and according to global guideline requirements.



