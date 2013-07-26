Percentage Losers: MediSwipe Inc, Northumberland Resources Inc, Greenfield Farms Food Inc, Stevia Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR), Greenfield Farms Food Inc (OTCMKTS:GRAS), Stevia Corp (OTCMKTS:STEV)



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) remained a volume gainer of 348,086 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.06 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.04 and was recently trading at $0.0396 and the stock plunged -1.49%. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.64 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 24.14 %. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



In the recent trading session, Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) exchanged 80,799 shares and the average volume remained 696,125 shares. The stock, in the current trading session, was at $0.220, with the drop of -7.56%. Tracking the three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at -66.15% and -60.71%, respectively. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases. The company has 33 oil, gas, and SWD wells, with interests in 2,160 acres of leaseholds. Northumberland Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.



Greenfield Farms Food Inc (OTCMKTS:GRAS) decreased -25% and its trading price was $0.0003 recently. The volume of the stock was 6.12 million shares and the average volume remained 51.75 million shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.0003- $0.0003. The market capitalization of the stock remained 96,915. Greenfield Farms Food, Inc. engages in producing grass-fed beef. It markets its beef products to various grocery chains, retailers, and others, primarily in the region of Charlotte, North Carolina. Greenfield Farms Food, Inc. was founded in 2008 is based in Silver Springs, Nevada.



Stevia Corp (OTCMKTS:STEV) exchanged 42,990 shares in the recent trading session, and its average trading remained 64,717 shares. STEV dropped -4% and was trading at $0.240. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.25 million. YTD trend of the stock was negative -52%. Stevia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the provision of farm management services. It offers farm management services comprising plant breeding, agricultural protocols, post-harvest techniques and other services to stevia growers.



