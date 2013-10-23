Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) Investor Files Lawsuit over Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- An investor who holds shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) filed a lawsuit against directors of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in connection with allegedly excessive compensation.



If you purchased shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) you have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:PPHM stockholders by agreeing to excessive compensation that included favorable stock options granted days before favorable news about one of its signature cancer treatments



Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $15.23 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012 to $21.68 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $42.12 million to $29.78 million.



Shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) traded in early 2013 as high as $2.43 per share.



On Oct. 22, 2013, NASDAQ:PPHM shares closed at $1.40 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com