Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Peregrine Semiconductor and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) concerning whether a series of statements by Peregrine Semiconductor regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Peregrine Semiconductor Corp went public in August 2012. Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) reported that its annua Total Revenue rose from $107.77 million in 2011 to $203.91 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $9.68 million in 2011 turned into a Net Income of $203.91 million in 2012. However for the first 6 months in 2013 Peregrine Semiconductor Corp reported a combined Net Loss of $1.66 million.



Shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) declined from $18.74 per share in September 2012 to as low as $8.50 in March 2013.



On September 13, 2013, NASDAQW:PSMI shares closed at $10.79 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com