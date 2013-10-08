Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) was announced concerning whether certain Peregrine Semiconductor Corp officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Peregrine Semiconductor officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Peregrine Semiconductor Corp went public in August 2012. Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $107.77 million in 2011 to $203.91 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $9.68 million in 2011 turned into a Net Income of $203.91 million in 2012. However for the first 6 months in 2013 Peregrine Semiconductor Corp reported a combined Net Loss of $1.66 million.



Shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) declined from $18.74 per share in September 2012 to as low as $8.50 in March 2013.



On Oct. 7, 2013, NASDAQW:PSMI shares closed at $8.95 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com