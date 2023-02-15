Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Perella Weinberg Partners .



Investors who purchased shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) and currently hold any of those Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Perella Weinberg Partners officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On June 24, 2021, Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) ("FinTech IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they have completed their business combination. The combined company operated from then on as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP's Class A common shares and warrants began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "PWP" and "PWPPW", respectively, starting, June 25, 2021.



