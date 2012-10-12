Perfect Health and Fitness Provides the Key to a Life Without Digestive Disorders

Bear River, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- According to the National Institute of Health, in 2004, 104.7 outpatient visits were made involving a digestive disease. Of these visits, 13.5 million resulted in a hospitalization and 236,164 deaths were attributed to a digestive disorder. All age groups were seen during these visits. although the highest rate was for those age 65 or older. The total cost for these visits was $141.8 billion, with $97.8 billion of that being for direct medical costs. With rising health care costs, this should be of concern to every American, states Elke Neher, founder of Perfect Health and Fitness.



Digestive diseases encompass a number of medical conditions, including, but not limited to, abdominal wall hernias, gastritis, inflammatory bowel disease and viral hepatitis. "When someone has been diagnosed with a digestive disease of any type, he or she may immediately turn to the Internet for information. Sherry Brescia, creator of "Great Taste No Pain", did the same thing when she suffered from severe pains in the past. Sadly, this is often the worst thing to do," Ms. Neher says.



"As an expert health researcher, Sherry Brescia works with patients suffering from digestive diseases on a regular basis. When she began her research, she quickly realized that much of the information provided online was actually incorrect. This caused her great concern as many are inclined to believe what they read on the Internet is fact," Ms. Neher continues.



As a result of this discovery, Ms. Brescia chose to write "Great Taste No Pain". Although there was a great deal of skepticism about her site when it first started," Ms. Neher explains, "Over time, people began to realize that the information provided in the books is trustworthy and accurate. As a result, customers are pleased with the results obtained and come back satisfied. No matter what digestive disorder one is suffering from, the information provided by Ms. Brescia is of great help. Be sure to visit her site to learn more about her work." Ms. Brescia offers a 60 day money back guarantee. If customers are not satisfied, the books may be returned for a full refund.



"At Perfect Health and Fitness, we offer advice on a wide range of digestive issues. Request Sherry Brescia's free report Pain-Free in 1 Day to get started on the path to a life free of digestive diseases," Ms. Neher goes on to say. "Give us a try today and see how we can be of help. No matter what digestive issues patients are suffering from, we offer information to assist them in resolving the issues once and for all."



About Perfect Health and Fitness

Elke Neher founded Perfect Health and Fitness to help those suffering from digestive issues. The goal of this website is to provide true facts and help those suffering from a digestive disease permanently end all stomach and digestive problems. Topics covered include probiotics, gastritis, hiatal hernia, irritable bowel syndrome, superfoods and heartburn.