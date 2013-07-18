Perfect Pooch Helps Clients to Opt for Boarding Reservations of Their Dogs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Perfect Pooch, the renowned dog trainers in Philadelphia PA has made announcement for the clients who now can opt for the boarding reservations for their dogs. All the clients need to do is fill up an online form and mention the additional information in it.



Talking about the boarding reservations, a representative of this doggie day care in King of Prussia, PA stated, “We require a copy of a Veterinarian signed or stamped Rabies Vaccination Certificate for all dogs. We also require documentation of current distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus and Para influenza vaccinations. In addition, we strongly recommend a bordetella (Kennel Cough) vaccination within the past six months. If your dog has received vaccines since their last visit, please bring documentation or have it sent via fax.”



The services offered by this doggie day care in Philadelphia, PA include dog boarding, dog and puppy training, doggie daycare, dog and cat grooming, dog transportation and coordinated adoption services. The unique dog trainers King of Prussia PA provides with a reliable guidance over dogs and cats that are away from their home.



Perfect Pooch makes sure that the pets are provided with top-notch facilities that can help them with all kinds of comfort. The company can be found through its social media pages that are available on leading social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook. Clients can also go through the dogs’ blogs available on the site of the company to gather information about dogs and how to take care of them.



About Perfect-Pooch

A dog’s stay at Perfect Pooch is a unique experience, cantered around pack life. When your dog stays with us whether for training, boarding, or day care, it will experience something much deeper than any human can offer. It will experience membership in a stable pack of dogs with a consistent (human) leader. Not only will your dog get tons of exercise with other dogs and top quality care from our trained staff, it will get a chance to be the dog he was instinctually born to be–a true pack animal.



For more information, please visit http://perfect-pooch.com or call 610 337 7698



Contact Detail:

Perfect Pooch,

200 King Manor Drive,

King of Prussia, PA 19406