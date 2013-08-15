Perfect Pooch Now Brings Unique Dog Trainers in Philadelphia PA for Dog Owners

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Perfect Pooch, a well-known dog boarding now brings unique dog trainers in Philadelphia PA for dog owners. The trainers ensure that all the dogs are comfortable with top-notch facilities available for them, while keeping a close eye on their special requirements, such as the food they like, or whether they require medications.



This unique dog boarding in King of Prussia PA offers a reliable supervision over dogs away from their home. In fact, a stay at Perfect Pooch can be considered as a fun break for dogs that also reinforces good behavior in them. When a client needs a safe and reliable situation for their dogs away from home, Perfect Pooch is a great choice.



Trained and caring staff at this dog boarding in Philadelphia PA imparts individual attention towards every dog. Trainers know everything about the dogs from their best friends, play habits to the special needs. In fact, these dog trainers in King of Prussia PA are quite reliable.



Their dog boarding reservations allow clients to make reservations for their dogs. One just needs to fill up an online form and mention the additional information in it. A representative of this doggie day care in King of Prussia, PA while elaborating further stated, “We require a copy of a Veterinarian signed or stamped Rabies Vaccination Certificate for all dogs. We also require documentation of current distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus and para influenza vaccinations.”



Apart from dog boarding, this doggie day care in Philadelphia, PA also provides services like dog and puppy training, doggie daycare, dog and cat grooming, dog transportation and coordinated adoption services.



About Perfect Pooch

A dog’s stay at Perfect Pooch is a unique experience, cantered around pack life. When your dog stays with us whether for training, boarding, or day care, it will experience something much deeper than any human can offer. It will experience membership in a stable pack of dogs with a consistent (human) leader. Not only will your dog get tons of exercise with other dogs and top quality care from our trained staff, it will get a chance to be the dog he was instinctively born to be–a true pack animal.



For more information, please visit http://perfect-pooch.com or call 610 337 7698



Contact Detail:

Perfect Pooch,

200 King Manor Drive,

King of Prussia, PA 19406