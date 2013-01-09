Perfect Red: Compelling New Historical Novel Proves Passion Trumps Reason

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- In 1952, New Yorkers feared things they could not see – UFOs, atomic bombs and Communist spies. Into this culture of suspicion comes the perfect red lipstick from France, a formula so powerful women say it can drive any man wild. Author Jennie Nash deftly weaves these elements together into an impossible-to-put-down story that follows a young, ambitious writer and asks the question, What would you risk to follow your passion?



Synopsis:



“When the sheltered secretary of a prominent book editor becomes obsessed with the story of a glamorous French lipstick, she becomes convinced that it was the story she was born to write. To do it, however, she must overcome her belief that surrendering to passion of any kind is dangerous -- especially when she enters into a high stakes game of kiss and tell with the editor’s star author, who is in desperate need of a bestseller and a muse. They fight for the right to tell the tale, and ultimately, for the right of an author to tell their own truth.”



“At its heart, Perfect Red is about the power of passion and how it can’t be stopped by either personal or political oppression,” says Nash, who is celebrating the launch of her seventh book. “But that message is wrapped up in an exciting tale about love and the perfect red lipstick.”



She continues, “Perfect Red gives readers a story that will take them back to a fascinating and insidious period in American history; inspire them to follow their own creative and romantic passions; and immerse them in a page-turning escape. ”



The novel, which has just been launched on Amazon and Kindle, has garnered a consistent string of early praise.



“A whip smart, wildly original ride that’s a heady mix of chemistry, politics, mystery, obsession and a 1950's heroine daring to find her way. The writing sparkles on the page, and the essential question — what would you do for your passion? — becomes as provocative as it haunting. Perfect Red is more than perfect — it’s absolutely dazzling,” says Caroline Leavitt, New York Times bestselling author of Pictures Of You.



While poised to become her most successful novel to date, the release of Perfect Red marks a dramatic shift in Nash’s career. Due to the rise of self-publishing and the opportunities it affords, she has decided to distance herself from traditional publishers and release her new novel on an independent basis.



“I have previously published books with Scribner, St. Martin's Press and Berkley/Penguin. While my colleagues there were wonderful, the system didn’t allow me to reach my full potential as a writer,” adds Nash, “I’m now carrying my twenty five years of publishing experience into the self-publishing world and am looking forward to utilizing the power of digital technology to reach my readers.”



With such a solid track record of success behind her, critics expect Nash to turn Perfect Red into a best-selling title.



Perfect Red, published by the author, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/TMoJ5Y. The author is available for interviews, guest posts, online chats, and debates about the perfect red lipstick.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://jennienash.com/



About Jennie Nash

Jennie Nash is the author of four novels, including Perfect Red, The Threadbare Heart, The Only True Genius in the Family and The Last Beach Bungalow. She is the author of three memoirs, including The Victoria’s Secret Catalog Never Stops Coming and Other Lessons I Learned From Breast Cancer. She has been an instructor at the UCLA Extension Writing Program for six years is a private writing coach. She lives in Los Angeles.