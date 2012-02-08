Perfect World Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:PWRD) Investors Investigation Over Potential False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation for investors in NASDAQ:PWRD shares was initiated over possible securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Perfect World Co., Ltd in connection with allegations of related party transactions made by the Company founder and CEO.



Investors who purchased shares of Perfect World Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: PWRD) and currently hold those NASDAQ: PWRD shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Perfect World Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PWRD) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements Perfect World’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On September 15, 2011, Perfect World Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PWRD) announced that it has updated its revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2011. Perfect World said that it had cut its quarterly outlook by $8.5 million.



NASDAQ: PWRD ADRs dropped from almost $22 in late August 2011 to almost $11 at the end of September 2011.



Then on November 21, 2011 Perfect World Co., Ltd. (ADR) announced its third quarter 2011 unaudited financial results and issued its fourth quarter 2011 revenue guidance.



On November 22, 2011, NASDAQ: PWRD ADRs dropped to $9.73 per share.



Then NASDAQ: PWRD dropped from $12 per share on January 6 to $8.81 on January 9, 2012 after a Chinese finance website published a story alleging that Perfect World Co., Ltd is under investigation by Chinese and U.S. regulators in connection with related party transactions made by the Company founder and CEO.



Those who purchased shares of Perfect World Co., Ltd. (ADR) (Public, NASDAQ:PWRD) and currently hold those NASDAQ:PWRD shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com