Perfectly Fresh, the New Anti-Aging Cream with Essential Vitamins, Is Now Available at Amazon.com

Rosamond, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The brand Charmante Rosie has launched a new revolutionary anti-aging cream called Perfectly Fresh through the online store Amazon.com. This unique product has been developed to target the nine most important problems related to skin. It also improves the tone and texture of skin along with flexibility. The ingredients comprise several vitamins and minerals to deliver long-term results to people with different skin types.



The significant features of the nutritional element Vitamin C are known to all. Perfectly Fresh appears to have incorporated Vitamin C to ensure better results for users. The manufacturer guarantees that this high-quality Vitamin C serum will provide antioxidant protection to skin against free radical damages. Prospective buyers can receive 20% off while purchasing this product via Amazon.com, with the promo code CL36BQ6L.



One of the customers of Perfectly Fresh says, “I have enjoyed this product, it makes my skin glow, and I have noticed a reduction in fine lines within two weeks of usage. My mom has been using this as well as she has more wrinkles than I do, and her skin looks better than ever I love this product and highly recommend it.”



Perfectly Fresh also contains apple stem cells which are considered the most popular age-reversing element. Users are ensured to get back their young and beautiful looking skin with the help of this unique facial serum. People with all types of skin can use this product to eliminate dryness, dullness and pigmentation. The ingredients with antioxidant properties present in Perfectly Fresh will guarantee healthy looking skin within a few days itself.



The website says, “We guarantee your satisfaction with an authentic product and a great shelf life of over 18 months, this Formula is Fresh, Original & Sealed, Made in Canada at cGMP complaint facility.”



A number of positively overwhelming benefits are said to be obtained by using this Vitamin C serum with apple stem cells. The ingredients have been carefully chosen to deliver better skin elasticity, firmness and to unclog pores. New users can go through the video tutorials on application, which are available at the YouTube link. The free radicals in this product also appear to be beneficial for gaining younger looking skin.



To get more information about Perfectly Fresh, visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00GBQSS56



Readers can watch video tutorials on this product at http://youtube/-83yiSPzdDU



About Perfectly Fresh

Perfectly Fresh is a Vitamin C serum developed by the Charmante Rosie brand and sold by Growth Enrichment Center via Amazon.com. This new product is expected to deliver better looking skin, as it contains a number of ingredients scientifically proven to eliminate wrinkles and other skin problems.



Media Contact



Growth Enrichment Center

Contact: Jim Williams, VP Marketing

Address: 25470 George St

P.O Box 2207, Rosamond, CA 93560

Tel: (818) 516-5417

Email: info@groth-enrichment.com

URL: http://www.perfectly-fresh.com/